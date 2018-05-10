Malibu to Host Annual Blood Drive in June

On June 7, the City of Malibu will partner with the American Red Cross to host their annual blood drive.

The drive will take place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Multi-Purpose Room at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

Per the press release: “As a professional firefighter, I can attest first-hand to the countless lives that are saved because regular people donate blood,” said Mayor Rick Mullen. “There are not many ways you can make such a positive contribution to the community with so little effort, so I urge everyone to give blood.”

The American Red Cross must be prepared to respond to patient emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Blood is needed for people of all ages and backgrounds and for various reasons including trauma victims, blood transfusions and chronic disease patients. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. To avoid the possibility of a local blood shortage, become a donor and schedule your appointment today.

To make your appointment, or for more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at 310-456-2489 ext. 357 or visitwww.RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “CityofMalibu.”