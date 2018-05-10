Attempted Robbery at Brentwood Village

According to several eyewitnesses, an attempted robbery took place yesterday in Brentwood Village. While the LAPD hasn’t released any information about the crime or the suspects yet, the Brentwood Homeowners Association sent out an email yesterday assuring residents that the main suspect is in custody. Per the email from the Admin Director of BHA:

“We got a flood of emails from members about the police action today in Brentwood Village. There was a large police presence due to an attempted robbery. According to our sources at LAPD, the suspect fled south down Barrington Ave, at which point the police gave chase on foot. The suspect is now in custody. We have no further information at this time.”