L.A. LGBT Center Opens New Trans Wellness Center

On April 24, the L.A. LGBT Center’s new Trans Wellness Center officially opened its doors to welcome trans and nonbinary individuals all over Los Angeles. Located at the intersection of Koreatown and Wilshire Center, the 3,000 square-foot center has been a long time coming. The space was funded by a $1 million annual grant for three to five years from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, and came together through work from APAIT (Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team); Bienestar; Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Friends Community Center; [email protected] Coalition; and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which has taken the lead on the project since it began. Featuring tons of free and affordable resources for trans citizens, the center will specialize in providing hormone therapy and transition resources; HIV testing and care; mental and sexual health services and education; occupational training; and housing and legal aid, among other crucial services.

“We finally have a space that is dedicated to the overall well-being of transgender people,” said APAIT Health Educator Jaden Fields. “As a community partner, APAIT will be providing services and programming to address the economic empowerment of transgender people.”

“The Trans Wellness Center is the first-of-its-kind in Los Angeles and in the nation, providing a safe place and resources for transgender and non-binary individuals,” said Friends Community Center HIV Outreach Educator April Saravia in a statement.

The Trans Wellness Center is located at 3055 Wilshire Blvd.