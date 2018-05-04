The Transformation of Century City is Happening

The landscape of Century City is changing.

This was the major takeaway from commercial real estate organization Bisnow’s Neighborhood Series event: Century City and Beverly Hills, held on April 17 at the Beverly Hilton.

“There is a transformation going on,” Century City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nancy Wood said. “We’re seeing a lot more amenities and these firms are listening to their employees. There’s a lot more play and millennial-oriented activities,” reports Bisnow.

Following the major $1 billion renovation of Westfield Century City Mall, and the anticipated Westside subway Purple Line, that will run from downtown Los Angeles through Beverly Hills and Century City on its way to Westwood, Century City is becoming a place to live, work and play.

The area is also now surrounded by the changing landscape from nearby Silicon Beach in Venice, Santa Monica and Playa Vista. LA Realty Partners Lisa St. John said at the event that Century City is also now seeing more “creative” tenants, similar to those in Silicon Beach, rather than traditional law and banking firms.

St. John cited co-working group WeWork as just one of the new tenants in Century City (at Constellation Avenue), and Industrious (covered in the last edition of Century City-Westwood News). St. John said the area is “metamorphosing to sound cooler and hipper.”