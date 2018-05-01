Local Attorney Honored By Century City Bar Association

Attorney Scott E. Rahn is the Century City Bar Association’s pick for Trusts and Estates Litigation Lawyer of the Year.

As the Founder and Managing Partner of Rahn Muntz O’Grady LLP, Rahn was honored on April 30 at the Bar Association’s 50th Annual Installation Banquet and Awards Ceremony. When asked to speak on his win, Rahn said:

“I’m humbled but proud that this recognition acknowledges the hard work our firm and our team puts into protecting seniors, their estate plans and their loved ones,” Rahn said. “It serves as a thank you to everyone at the RMO family for all of their efforts on our clients’ behalf.”