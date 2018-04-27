Annual Run for Hope Sunday in West LA

Celebrating The Grieving Community And The Power Of Uniting Hands With Paws

OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center will host its ninth annual Run for Hope 5K Festival on Sunday, April 29 at the West Los Angeles Civic Center & Bandshell. The Run for Hope is the only event of its kind in the nation- a day dedicated to celebrating and honoring the memory of loved ones who have died. Every year, the Run focuses on community engagement, and bringing people together to support each other in memory of their loved ones. Deeply rooted in the community are the Presenting Sponsors – The Hollander Family and Karma Rescue– who will honor this commitment by showcasing the power of unity by uniting hands with paws.

“We are proud to help unite the community in the memory of their loved ones,” said Michele Prince, Executive Director, OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center, “The Run for Hope is our largest event of the year with an expected 1,700 attendees who have pledged to raise over $500,000 for essential grief support services and the collective benefit of our community.”

The event will be filled with activities for those participating in the walk or stopping by to show their support. With registration, participants can personalize t-shirts with their loved ones’ photos commemorating and celebrating their memories, and on Sunday, April 29 take part in three key events: The In-Memory Ceremony, 5K, and Festival. Additionally, there will be an In-Memory Wall inviting participants to write and place the name of their special person who died amongst others also being remembered.

The Presenting Sponsors – The Hollander Family, and Karma Rescue– are further exemplifying community commitment by bringing smiles to participants with a dog-kissing booth where all can receive a smooch by a pooch. Karma Rescue will also bring some of their rescue dogs, as many who are mourning the death of a loved one are often calmed and reassured by the loving companionship of a pet. Jackie Hollander says, “My vision for OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center and Karma Rescue is to have these two wonderful organizations collaborate by uniting people and animals at their most vulnerable times, helping them provide solace and support for each other.” To honor the memory of participant’s pets who have died, all will be able to memorialize them on the Zuma Memorial Wall.

A variety of vendors likely in attendance include: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, BAI Water, Yelp, New York Life, Trader Joes, YogaWorks, LA Trial Lawyers’ Charities, VI Aesthetics, Nature’s Bakery Bars, Homemade Harvey, and Di Dio’s Italian Ice.

Where: West Los Angeles Civic Center & Bandshell 1645 Corinth Ave. LA 90025

Schedule of Events

6:30am: Check-in/Registration/Packet Pickup opens

7:30am In-Memory Walk Sponsored by The Rapaport Family

An intimate ceremony for adults-only led by OUR HOUSE’s Adult Clinical Team where participants have the opportunity to share about their loved one who has died, and listen as others share their stories of grief, hope and healing.

9:00am 5K Run/Walk & Family Fun Run

10:15am: Awards Ceremony

11:00am: Raffle Draw

8:30am– Kid Zone + Festival

