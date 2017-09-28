The Santa Monica Junior Chamber (Jaycees) is Hosting Huck Finn Day, a Free Community Event for the Whole Family, on Saturday, October 7

On Saturday, October 7, the Santa Monica Junior Chamber (Jaycees) will host the 62nd annual Huck Finn Day. Huck Finn Day is a free community event and will be at Douglas Park at 2439 Wilshire Blvd (Wilshire Blvd. and 25th St) in Santa Monica. The event will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00pm. Families will enjoy ‘fishing’, gardening, sack races, face painting, and more! Local law enforcement and the local fire department will make an appearance. Families are encouraged to come early as activities are on a first come, first served basis!

The Jaycees are an open professional leadership and community service organization for young professionals age 21 – 40. The Jaycees hold monthly membership meetings generally on the first Wednesday of the month at General Assembly on 16th and Broadway in Santa Monica and monthly professional networking mixers generally on the last Tuesday of the month at different Santa Monica restaurants throughout the year. Membership starts at $85.00 per year and is not required to attend these monthly events – all interested young professionals are encouraged to attend.

Families should also mark their calendars for another family-friendly event, Peter Rabbit Day, on a Saturday in the spring, also at Douglas Park in Santa Monica.