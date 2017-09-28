“Objects of Art LA”, Oct. 6-8

Objects of Art LA, North America’s premier fine art, antique, and ethnographic show will debut at The Reef in Los Angeles on October 6-8, 2017.

Not your grandmother’s antique show, veteran collectors and other devotees will find a vast but highly curated mix of remarkable art on display for the first time in Los Angeles.While the art world has long presented historic and contemporary works as separate categories of art, Objects of Art LA combines the genres to present the finest objects along a global continuum of artistry, place, and period.

On offer at the show will be a discerning selection of historic and contemporary art objects, at a range of

price points, that appeal to varied tastes, including tribal, folk, and American Indian art; works on paper and canvas; three-dimensional pieces in wood, ceramics, and bronze; fashion, jewelry, furniture, books and a great deal more.Over 50 prestigious gallery owners and other exhibitors will present thousands of choice objects handmade by master artists and designers, with prices ranging from $25 to more than $100,000.

The three-day event will take place Friday through Sunday at The Reef in Los Angeles’ downtown vibrant art community.The event will kick off on Friday evening, October 6, with an opening gala from 6 to 9 p.m. benefiting Rock the Elephant, an organization committed to addressing the wildlife crisis in Africa and across the globe. John Randall of Christian the Lion fame will be a special guest.

The show continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, October 7-8. Admission includes access to a special exhibit, “The Journey is the Destination,” a collection of limited edition Dan Eldon safari prints, some on offer for the first time.

“This is not your grandmother’s antique show,” says Kim Martindale, the show’s co-producer, a veteran collector and the presenter of the hugely popular LA Art Show. “The goal of the show is not about having a complete set of Chippendale furniture. People are no longer keeping strict boundaries in art, they are uniting and putting diverse pieces together. They want to have art and design they can live with, they can wear, and they can love.”

The show is the first annual Los Angeles Objects event put on by Martindale and John Morris, whose event experience began more than 40 years ago promoting and producing landmark musical events including the original Woodstock music festival. Together they also produce the popular Object of Art Shows in Santa Fe and San Francisco.

With rising interest in superb, one-of-a-kind examples of both historic and contemporary works, the Objects of Art Shows model elevates diversity and quality above rigid categorization. Los Angeles is the perfect destination for the show.

For more information and tickets go to www.ObjectsofArtLA.com

2017 SHOW DATES:

Friday, October 6, 2017 Opening Night Gala benefiting ROCK THE ELEPHANT® (7-10pm)

Saturday, October 7, 2017 (11am – 6pm)

Sunday, October 8, 2017 (11am – 6pm)

LOCATION | THE REEF