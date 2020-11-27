Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater Home” outdated? and we’ll check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...Read more
POPULAR
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...Read more