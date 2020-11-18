Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant
November 5, 2020 Staff Report
Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...Read more
POPULAR
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...Read more