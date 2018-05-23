This Memorial Day Weekend, Head to Brentwood for a New Fitness Challenge

If you’ve ever spent a long Memorial Day weekend eating WAY too much food and drinking WAY too much beer, you’ll know the beautiful promise of a true post-Memorial Weekend, pre-Summer detox session. This year, Brentwood basically has you covered in terms of fun, fitness-related activities to take on during this final weekend in May.

Start this Friday with a Salsa for beginners class that will have you learning the steps in no time, courtesy of instructor Javier Campines. Next up, join the Boys of Brentwood on Saturday the 26th to get your SoulCycle on. The theme for this week’s class? “I Love You, Man, SoulCycle Edition.”

Say no more, Brentwood. Game recognize game.