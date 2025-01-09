Historic Will Rogers Ranch, Topanga Ranch Motel Wiped Out in Palisades Fire

The Destruction of These Sites Are Among Many in the Palisades, Where a Multitude of Landmarks and Establishments, in Addition to Thousands of Local Residences, Are Now Gone After Being Engulfed in Ravenous Flames

By Zach Armstrong

The ranch house once owned by actor and performer Will Rogers and the Topanga Ranch Motel, built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, have been reduced to rubble by the Palisades fire.

While a full assessment of damage has yet to be made, California State Parks announced Wednesday that over 30 structures were destroyed at Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Park including the two historic buildings. State park employee residences, all concessions of TRM and other historic structures at WRSP were also wallowed up in the fire.

CSP closed both state parks as a precautionary measure on Tuesday shortly after the fire erupted, but the fire swiftly moved onto those properties, according to the agency. Horses along with historical artifacts, including artwork were evacuated from WSP ahead of the blaze.

“While the loss to the Will Rogers Ranch is devastating, it pales in comparison to the loss of the property and businesses and, more importantly, the lives of those in the surrounding area.” Jennifer Rogers, a Rogers family representative, said in a statement.

The destruction of these sites are among many in the Palisades, where a multitude of landmarks and establishments, in addition to thousands of local residences, are now gone after being engulfed in ravenous flames.

A video posted on X by @JonVigliotti showed the Palisades Village area as a skeletal ember of its former self, with everything around the intersection of Antioch and Swarthmore is nearly or completely incinerated. Palisades Charter High School and Elementary School, the PCH-adjacent seafood restaurant Reel Inn, and the Theatre Palisades were shown by local news outlets to be completely infused with flames. The Getty Villa Museum, however, although confirming to outlets that its grounds had caught fire, is still safe.

By the mid-1930s, when he owned the 359-acre ranch in what is now Pacific Palisades, Will Rogers was one Hollywood’s biggest names, even being dubbed “America’s most beloved citizen” at one point. In addition to film acting, Rogers gained fame as a philanthropist, radio personality, columnist, and “cowboy philosopher,” Almost ten years after his death in 1935, Rogers’ 31-room ranch house–complete with a stable, corrals, golf course and riding trails –was gifted by his widow to State Parks and it became a historic park. The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

The 30-room bungalow-style Topanga Ranch Motel was constructed in 1929 by William Randolph Hearst. In addition to being a popular film and TV filming spot, the residence served as an affordable seaside vacation option for families and writers. CSP acquired the property in 2001. Recent plans were in motion to restore around 20 of its cabins for public use, according to CSP.

The Palisades fire was estimated to encompass 15,832 Acres at the time of this writing, and has destroyed at least 1,000 homes, businesses and other establishments, marking its place in LA history as the most destructive to ever hit the region.

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small animals. Those outside the evacuation area are asked to shelter in place. Pierce College, located at 6201 Winnetka Ave., is open for the evacuation of large animals