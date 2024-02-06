Culver City’s Caution Amid Rain: Evacuation Warning Extended in Culver Crest

Understanding Differences Between Evacuation Warning and Order

As Tuesday’s persistent rain continues and will extend into Wednesday after a brief sunny morning, Culver City takes precautionary measures by extending its evacuation warning for specific areas of the Culver Crest neighborhood.

Understanding Evacuation Warning and Order Differences:

Evacuation warning: Time to prepare, gather essentials, and listen for instructions from local officials.

Evacuation order: Immediate evacuation is required; failure to comply may result in danger. Return is allowed only after authorities lift the order. No evacuation order is currently issued. On Monday, mudflows were reported behind homes on Cranks Road and Flaxton Street.

Extended Evacuation Warnings Include:

Cranks Road (Tellefson Road to St James Drive) (10600 and 10700 blocks)

Tellefson Road (Cranks Road to Stubbs Lane) (5712 – 5825)

Ranch Road (Tellefson Road to Cranks Road) (10600 and 10700 blocks)

Stubbs Lane (entirety) (10700 block)

Lugo Way (entirety) (10700 block)

Youngworth Road (Ranch Road to Flaxton Street) (10600 block)

Flaxton Street (Youngworth Road to Drakewood Ave) (10600 block)

Drakewood Avenue (Ranch Road to Northgate Street) (10600 block)

Bernardo Road (Tellefson Road to terminus) (10800 block)

Emergency Shelter Available at:

Veterans Memorial Complex – Multipurpose Room

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City, CA 90232

Residents are urged to monitor properties for signs of landslides.

Seek advice from a geotechnical expert for evaluating landslide hazards.

For immediate, dangerous situations, call 9-1-1. For non-urgent concerns, call Public Works Maintenance Operations at (310) 253-6420.

The City, along with the Culver City Fire Department and Public Works, is actively evaluating the situation and will provide further recommendations. Stay informed through official channels, local news outlets, Culver City’s social media, and sign up for Everbridge, the City’s alert platform.

For real-time updates, follow Culver City’s official social media accounts and visit the Culver City Fire Department’s website.

Culver City appreciates residents’ cooperation during this challenging time, prioritizing community safety and well-being.