Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City

GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has introduced its inaugural West Coast-based pop-up store at the bustling Platform in Culver City, Los Angeles. The pop-up invites the public to explore its thoughtfully curated selection of purposeful gifts from inspiring artisans worldwide, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Shop Offerings Include many limited edition pieces, exclusive to the LA store, made in collaboration with artist Clémentine Dufaut and items by sustainable makers Haws, Niwaki, Tensira, ecoBirdy, Iris Hantverk, and Ferm Living.

Established in Montreal, Canada, by acclaimed entrepreneurs and designers Byron and Dexter Peart, GOODEE serves as an online haven for conscientious consumers seeking beautiful and timeless home essentials. Each brand and product featured on GOODEE is meticulously chosen for its design aesthetics, quality, and its significant social and environmental impact, ranging from support for marginalized communities and gender equality to nature conservation and circular business practices.

Since its inception in 2019, GOODEE has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the sustainable design industry. The brand has forged partnerships with prestigious institutions such as The Whitney Museum in New York and the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative, earning a spot on Fast Company’s coveted list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

GOODEE’s pop-up space at Platform was crafted in collaboration with SANGARE Studio, a Montreal-based design firm also certified as a B Corp. The design, encompassing a compact 500-square-foot store, pays homage to craftsmanship and material authenticity inspired by the transient nature of pop-ups. Utilitarian fixtures, including versatile wooden crates that can adapt to different spatial needs, serve as multi-functional displays. In line with their shared environmental and social values, the design emphasizes sustainability, with custom-designed fixtures intended for future reuse to reduce environmental impact.

The wooden crates feature hand-painted illustrations by Montreal-based architectural designer and artist Clémentine Dufaut. Dufaut, known for her work spanning interior design, illustration, and hand-poke tattoo artistry, adds a touch of naivety and optimism through her figurative designs, infusing the space with color and joy and complementing GOODEE’s signature yellow theme.

For the holiday season, GOODEE invites visitors to explore a carefully curated assortment of items crafted by ethical artisans from across the globe. Brands available at the pop-up include Haws, Niwaki, Tensira, ecoBirdy, Iris Hantverk, Ferm Living, and more. The LA pop-up will exclusively retail items produced in collaboration with Clémentine Dufaut. Additionally, in October, GOODEE will unveil a new, exclusive colorway of the elegant yet utilitarian Haws Watering Can.

Dexter Peart, co-founder of GOODEE, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We at GOODEE are proud to open our first LA pop-up store to meet our customers and friends of the brand in-person, not only those from LA but also those visiting from around the world.” Byron Peart, co-founder, added, “There’s truly no better place for us to open in LA than Platform as we know that GOODEE will get to connect with new and existing like-minded consumers looking for meaningful yet sustainable gifts for the holiday season.”

David Fishbein, co-founder of Platform, shared his excitement, saying, “Platform is thrilled to be the home of GOODEE’s first LA pop-up store. As a community hub connecting independent restaurants, retailers, and creative businesses, we strongly believe that GOODEE is the perfect Platform fit as they are a business that cares as much about community, creativity, and positive impact as we do.”

The GOODEE LA pop-up is situated at Platform 8850 Washington Boulevard in Culver City and will remain open daily from 11 AM to 6 PM. Throughout the four-month duration of the pop-up, GOODEE plans to host various programming and community events at the store, with details to be announced soon.

B Corp Certified corporations “are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.”