October 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

Photo: Dolores Quintana

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City

GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has introduced its inaugural West Coast-based pop-up store at the bustling Platform in Culver City, Los Angeles. The pop-up invites the public to explore its thoughtfully curated selection of purposeful gifts from inspiring artisans worldwide, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Shop Offerings Include many limited edition pieces, exclusive to the LA store, made in collaboration with artist Clémentine Dufaut and items by sustainable makers Haws, Niwaki, Tensira, ecoBirdy, Iris Hantverk, and Ferm Living.

Established in Montreal, Canada, by acclaimed entrepreneurs and designers Byron and Dexter Peart, GOODEE serves as an online haven for conscientious consumers seeking beautiful and timeless home essentials. Each brand and product featured on GOODEE is meticulously chosen for its design aesthetics, quality, and its significant social and environmental impact, ranging from support for marginalized communities and gender equality to nature conservation and circular business practices.

Since its inception in 2019, GOODEE has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the sustainable design industry. The brand has forged partnerships with prestigious institutions such as The Whitney Museum in New York and the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative, earning a spot on Fast Company’s coveted list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

GOODEE’s pop-up space at Platform was crafted in collaboration with SANGARE Studio, a Montreal-based design firm also certified as a B Corp. The design, encompassing a compact 500-square-foot store, pays homage to craftsmanship and material authenticity inspired by the transient nature of pop-ups. Utilitarian fixtures, including versatile wooden crates that can adapt to different spatial needs, serve as multi-functional displays. In line with their shared environmental and social values, the design emphasizes sustainability, with custom-designed fixtures intended for future reuse to reduce environmental impact.

The wooden crates feature hand-painted illustrations by Montreal-based architectural designer and artist Clémentine Dufaut. Dufaut, known for her work spanning interior design, illustration, and hand-poke tattoo artistry, adds a touch of naivety and optimism through her figurative designs, infusing the space with color and joy and complementing GOODEE’s signature yellow theme.

For the holiday season, GOODEE invites visitors to explore a carefully curated assortment of items crafted by ethical artisans from across the globe. Brands available at the pop-up include Haws, Niwaki, Tensira, ecoBirdy, Iris Hantverk, Ferm Living, and more. The LA pop-up will exclusively retail items produced in collaboration with Clémentine Dufaut. Additionally, in October, GOODEE will unveil a new, exclusive colorway of the elegant yet utilitarian Haws Watering Can.

Dexter Peart, co-founder of GOODEE, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We at GOODEE are proud to open our first LA pop-up store to meet our customers and friends of the brand in-person, not only those from LA but also those visiting from around the world.” Byron Peart, co-founder, added, “There’s truly no better place for us to open in LA than Platform as we know that GOODEE will get to connect with new and existing like-minded consumers looking for meaningful yet sustainable gifts for the holiday season.”

David Fishbein, co-founder of Platform, shared his excitement, saying, “Platform is thrilled to be the home of GOODEE’s first LA pop-up store. As a community hub connecting independent restaurants, retailers, and creative businesses, we strongly believe that GOODEE is the perfect Platform fit as they are a business that cares as much about community, creativity, and positive impact as we do.”

The GOODEE LA pop-up is situated at Platform 8850 Washington Boulevard in Culver City and will remain open daily from 11 AM to 6 PM. Throughout the four-month duration of the pop-up, GOODEE plans to host various programming and community events at the store, with details to be announced soon.

B Corp Certified corporations “are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest.

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Expend4bles

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

FILM REVIEWEXPEND4BLESRated R103 MinutesReleased September 22nd Expend4bles could have been a fun thriller with cutting-edge action and layered characters. The...
News, Video

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Writers Guild of America Has Voted On The Contract Offered by AMPTP

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Votes Were Tabulated, and the Vote Was Ratified On Monday Afternoon By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild of America has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended Following String of Window Smashing Incidents

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Habitual Vandal Arrested By Culver City SET Bike Patrol  By Dolores Quintana Officers from the Culver City Police Department successfully...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

CIM Group Expands Footprint: Culver City Office Building Proposal Being Reviewed

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Developer’s Proposal Envisions Modern Office Building in Culver City Locale By Dolores Quintana CIM Group, a Mid-Wilshire-based developer known for...

Photo: Official
News

Community Leaders Issue Statements About the Attacks In Israel This Weekend

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Mayor, City Council Members, and LA County Supervisors Spoke Out  By Dolores Quintana In response to the recent attacks...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Homeless Prevention Programs Meant to Help the Unhoused and Keep People Off the Streets

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Initiatives Offer Short-Term Rental Support, Legal Assistance to Individuals and Families  By Dolores Quintana There are a number of programs...

Photo: Meghan Carvalho
News, Real Estate

Skanska’s Green Revolution Takes Center Stage: Unleashes Zero-Emissions Giant for LA Metro’s Purple Line Project

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator Aims to Transform Construction with Sustainability at its Core By Dolores Quintana Skanska, a prominent construction...
News, Video

(Video) Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose...

Photo: Facebook
News

75,000 Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers Went On Strike This Week

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Strike Seeks To Resolve Employee’s Concerns About Short Staffing Crisis By Dolores Quintana More than 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser...

Photo: Serve Robotics
News

Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping” By Dolores Quintana Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Makes An Announcement in Swastika Vandalism Case

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Recent Surge of Hateful Vandalism Has Shocked Neighborhoods In Last Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka’s 6th Annual Fiesta Mexicana In Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Look At Those Delicious Tacos, That Burrito, and Cocktail. What a great way to celebrate National Taco Day and Hispanic...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR