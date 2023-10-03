Culver CityBus Offers Free Fares on Clean Air Day for a Greener Commute

Reduce Pollution, Save Money, and Breathe Easy on October 4th

By Dolores Quintana

Culver CityBus has announced that the municipal bus line will celebrate California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 4th, by offering free fares to all passengers. This initiative aims to address the significant air pollution caused by transportation in California.

Transportation remains the largest contributor to air pollution in the state, impacting the environment and public health. On Clean Air Day, we encourage everyone to join us in reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to cleaner air while enjoying the benefits of saving time and money.

On this special day, make the environmentally conscious choice by riding Culver CityBus, where fares won’t be a concern. It’s a win-win for your wallet and the planet. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and create a cleaner, healthier community.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to #TryTransit and contribute to cleaner air. Join us in this collective effort to make a difference and breathe easy.

In addition to Free Fare Day, the City government has noticed the growing number of families embracing cycling for school commutes. To support this positive trend, the city invites you to join them on October 7th for a lively and informative Safe Cycling Workshop. Regardless of your cycling experience or confidence level, you’ll gain valuable insights to enhance your school commutes.

Learn more and register for the workshop at https://www.ccwalkandroll.com/event/safe-cycling-workshop/.