October 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver CityBus Offers Free Fares on Clean Air Day for a Greener Commute

Photo: Facebook

Reduce Pollution, Save Money, and Breathe Easy on October 4th

By Dolores Quintana

Culver CityBus has announced that the municipal bus line will celebrate California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 4th, by offering free fares to all passengers. This initiative aims to address the significant air pollution caused by transportation in California.

Transportation remains the largest contributor to air pollution in the state, impacting the environment and public health. On Clean Air Day, we encourage everyone to join us in reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to cleaner air while enjoying the benefits of saving time and money.

On this special day, make the environmentally conscious choice by riding Culver CityBus, where fares won’t be a concern. It’s a win-win for your wallet and the planet. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and create a cleaner, healthier community.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to #TryTransit and contribute to cleaner air. Join us in this collective effort to make a difference and breathe easy.

In addition to Free Fare Day, the City government has noticed the growing number of families embracing cycling for school commutes. To support this positive trend, the city invites you to join them on October 7th for a lively and informative Safe Cycling Workshop. Regardless of your cycling experience or confidence level, you’ll gain valuable insights to enhance your school commutes. 

Learn more and register for the workshop at https://www.ccwalkandroll.com/event/safe-cycling-workshop/.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro Promotes Clean Air: Enjoy FREE Metro Rides on California Clean Air Day

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Join the Movement to Improve Air Quality – Ride Metro for Free on October 4 By Dolores Quintana Metro proudly...

Photo: Instagram: lacjcod
News, Upbeat Beat

Year 3 CFCI Care Grants: Funding Opportunities Now Open for LA County Community Organizations

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

JCOD Launches Year 3 CFCI Care Grants For Community Empowerment By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County government has announced...
News, Video

(Video) Chef Lala Demonstrates Using The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

At the Westwood Ralphs As Part of the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Initiative 6th Year Anniversary @culvercitywlanews Chef Lala Demonstrates Using...

Photo: Facebook
News

Knife-Wielding Suspect Apprehended by CCPD Special Enforcement Team

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Officers Successfully Detain Individual with Large Knife  By Dolores Quintana On September 22, 2023, officers from the Culver City Police...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Be Ready: FEMA and FCC To Conduct Emergency Alert System This Week

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Nationwide Drill Aims to Ensure Preparedness and Public Safety  By Dolores Quintana On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County’s Historic $1.53 Billion Settlement to Combat Homelessness Receives Federal Approval

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Agreement Provides 3,000 Beds and Expands Support for Mental Health and Substance Use By Dolores Quintana A federal court has...
News, Real Estate

Culver City Unveils Innovative Project Homekey Developments to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Repurposed Motel Sites Offer Housing Alongside Comprehensive Services By Dolores Quintana In an ongoing effort to combat homelessness and...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Insurance Commissioner and Insurance Companies Come to an Agreement

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Package To Bring Insurance Companies and New Policies Back  By Dolores Quintana After several major insurance carriers stepped back...

Photo: Official
News

Total Wine & More Celebrates Grand Opening in Culver City

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Store Wants to Make a Contribution to the Community  By Keemia Zhang Total Wine & More celebrated the grand opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Recent Culver City Police Department Gun Buyback Event Exceeds Expectations

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Collaborative Event Hosted by CCPD and The Boy Scouts Was Successful By Dolores Quintana The recent gun buyback event held...

Photo: Facebook
News

New Lawsuit Seeks to Repeal the City’s Homeless Emergency Declaration

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Westside Non-Profit Has Filed Lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court By Dolores Quintana A nonprofit organization from the Westside of...
News

California’s Legal Shift: Cash Bail System Ends On Sunday For Certain Defendants

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Despite Opposition to Proposition, California Supreme Court Ruled Against System By Dolores Quintana A landmark ruling by the California Supreme...
News, Video

(Video) Home State Is Now Open In Culver City

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Popular Tex-Mex Taco Spot Had a Lot of Business On Opening Day. @HomeState @culvercitywlanews Home State Is Now Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Get Ready to Satisfy Your Pumpkin Cravings with See’s Candies’ Limited-Time Delights

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Fall for Flavor: See’s Candies Unveils Irresistible Pumpkin Treats By Dolores Quintana As the cozy weather of autumn settles in,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR