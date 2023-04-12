Dean McKillen Opening ‘Laurel Grill’ in Culver City

Restaurant group behind WeHo’s Laurel Hardware and Ysabel brining Laurel Grill to Culver Steps

By Sam Catanzaro

Laurel Grill, a new restaurant concept from Dean McKillen, known for his successful ventures Laurel Hardware and Ysabel in West Hollywood, is set to open soon at 9300 Culver Blvd #210, located at The Culver Steps, as per a recently-filed ABC application, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The exact opening date, however, has yet to be determined.

McKillen is no stranger to the culinary scene in West Hollywood, with his existing establishments, Laurel Bar and Ysabel, already garnering a reputation for their unique offerings.

Laurel Bar, located at 7984 Santa Monica Boulevard, is a neighborhood restaurant and bar that serves a seasonal, organic, farmers’ market menu alongside signature craft cocktails from a well-stocked bar.

Ysabel, situated at 945 Fairfax Avenue, is known for its contemporary American fare and mixology-focused cocktails, all within a stylish mid century-modern space complete with a patio.