The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the food they need each week. Learn more in this video brought to you by The Playground.
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...Read more