Culver City’s Screenland 5K This Weekend

Submitted by the City of Culver City

On Sunday March 27, 2022, Academy Award Sunday, the 5th Annual Screenland 5K Run/Walk will be held to raise money for the Culver City Education Foundation.

To participate in the event, register for the Screenland 5K.

We invite you to stand outside your home to cheer on the runners, enjoy the entertainment and visit the exhibitors to be located in Media Park (Culver/Venice).

You can also visit the Screenland 5k website for additional information. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.

The Race Production Team

STREET CLOSURE DETAILS

Culver Blvd.- Overland to Venice will be closed from 6:00 a.m-12:00 noon. Residents on Culver will be given permits allowing you to park on streets which are permitted.

All streets perpendicular to Culver (between Overland and Irving) will be required to exit to the south onto Braddock Drive. The closures will consist of A frame signs and be monitored by either police or volunteers.

Lincoln Ave., which is currently one-way going South, will be 2-way for the morning.

Washington Blvd. East will be closed at Motor and West of Madison. Streets affected will be Goldwyn Terrace, Vinton, Jasmine, Jean Place and Clarington. Access will be available from Venice Blvd going south.

Washington will be closed from National to Motor. Culver will be closed from Venice to Overland. All surrounding streets will be required to enter/exit residential areas from Braddock.

Duquesne North will be closed from Braddock to Washington. Landmark will be closed at Washington, but the gate onto Carson will be accessible for residents in the area.

Ince between gates 2-3 into Culver Studios will be inaccessible. Lindblade, Poinsettia and Krueger will be closed at Ince on the East side. Entrance to Higuera North & South of Washington will be closed at those intersections.

Parking structures on Cardiff and Watseka will be accessible from Venice Blvd. only. The Ince Parking lot (Trader Joes) will be accessible only from Venice Blvd. The structure entrance on Washington will be closed until 12:00 noon.