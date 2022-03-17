March 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Arrest Follow-Home Robbery Suspects

Photo: Getty.

Khalil Thompson and Micah McDonald arrested in connection to March 11 robbery

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police have arrested two suspects wanted for stealing a $30,000 Rolex during a follow-home robbery in Culver City. 

According to the Culver City Police Department, on March 11  around 12:23 a.m., officers received a call for service at the 3600 Block of Wesley Avenue regarding an armed robbery and assault that just occurred.  

The officers responded to the location and met with four victims who indicated they had left a nearby business and traveled home. 

‘When they arrived home in their vehicle, they were immediately confronted by the suspects who exited a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them, while demanding their possessions,” the CCPD said. “One victim was pistol whipped, while a second victim had his phone, Rolex watch, and keys stolen during the robbery.”

Detectives initiated an investigation and quickly identified two possible suspects, Khalil Thompson, 24, and Micah McDonald, 23. 

“After establishing significant probable cause to believe McDonald and Thompson were both involved in the armed follow-home robbery, Culver City Police Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both individuals, as well as a search warrant for their associated residence,” CCPD said. 

On March 15, members of the CCPD Emergency Response Team, along with officers from Beverly Hills Police Department SWAT, conducted a high-risk arrest and search warrant operation in the City of Los Angeles, resulting in the arrest of both Khalil Thompson and Micah McDonald without incident.  

Both suspects were transported and booked at the CCPD for robbery and aggravated assault charges.  

“Both Thompson and McDonald are actively on parole and have extensive criminal arrest history, including for burglary, armed robbery, and attempted murder. Thompson and McDonald are known criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in other follow-home robberies in the region.

During the search warrant of the associated residence, Culver City Police Detectives located multiple firearms and other items of evidentiary value,” CCPD said. 

This case will be presented by CCPD to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

