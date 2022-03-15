$30K Rolex Stolen in Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

CPPD searching for four suspects wanted in connection to March 11 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for four suspects wanted for stealing a $30,000 Rolex during a follow-home robbery in Culver City.

According to the Culver City Police Department, on March 11 around 12:23 a.m.,officers received a call for service at the 3600 Block of Wesley Avenue regarding an armed robbery and assault that just occurred.

The officers responded to the location and met with four victims who indicated they had left a nearby business and traveled home.

‘When they arrived home in their vehicle, they were immediately confronted by the suspects who exited a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them, while demanding their possessions,” the CCPD said. “One victim was pistol whipped, while a second victim had his phone, Rolex watch, and keys stolen during the robbery.”

According to police, officers recovered an abandoned magazine containing multiple .40 caliber rounds which fell from the suspect’s firearm after pistol whipping the victim.

CCPD described the four suspects are described as Black males. No further details are currently available.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.