February 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverlywood Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for $650 Million Ponzi Scheme that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)

A Beverlywood man was sentenced this week to 240 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million with bogus claims that investor money would be used to acquire licensing rights to films that HBO and Netflix purportedly had agreed to distribute abroad.

Zachary Joseph Horwitz, 35, of the Beverlywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, was sentenced by United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who also ordered Horwitz to pay $230,361,884 in restitution to his victims. Horwitz pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of securities fraud.

“Defendant Zachary Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “He branded himself as an industry player, who, through his company…leveraged his relationships with online streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell them foreign film distribution rights at a steady premium…But, as his victims came to learn, [Horwitz] was not a successful businessman or Hollywood insider. He just played one in real life.”

For more than five years, Horwitz raised millions of dollars from investors, many of whom were personal friends, based on false claims that their money would be used to acquire film distribution rights, which then would be profitably licensed to online platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

But the whole business was a lie. In reality, Horwitz’s company neither acquired film rights nor entered into any distribution agreements with HBO or Netflix. The purported copies of film licensing agreements and distribution agreements were fake.

Instead of using the funds to acquire films and arrange distribution deals, Horwitz operated 1inMM Capital as a Ponzi scheme, using victims’ money to repay earlier investors and to fund his own lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of his $6 million Beverlywood residence, luxury cars, and travel by private jet, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum.

Horwitz defrauded five major groups of private investors, but he knew these entities derived funds from individual investors. Throughout the scheme, Horwitz raised at least $650 million from more than 250 individuals who invested directly or indirectly in 1inMM Capital. By late 2019, 1inMM Capital began defaulting on all of its outstanding promissory notes. To date, Horwitz, through 1inMM Capital, remains in default to investors on a total outstanding principal of approximately $230 million and his scheme has caused substantial financial hardship to dozens of investors.

Horwitz’s scheme began in 2014 and lasted until the FBI arrested him in April 2021. During that time, Horwitz, through his company, 1inMM Capital, entered into hundreds of six- and 12-month promissory notes with investors. The funds supplied under each note were supposed to provide money for 1inMM Capital to acquire the rights to a specific film, and each note was supposed to be repaid using the profits from licensing those film rights to Netflix or HBO. The promissory notes guaranteed repayment on a specified maturity date, as well as the amount to be paid at maturity, which included investment returns ranging from 25 percent to 45 percent.

To give investors a sense of security, Horwitz furnished them with purported film license agreements between 1inMM Capital and sales agents for production companies, as well as purported distribution agreements with Netflix and HBO.

Investors started to complain after 1inMM Capital began defaulting on notes in 2019. In response, Horwitz falsely reassured investors that any missed payments on promissory notes were caused by the streaming platforms, and that payment on the notes would resume. To support these false excuses, Horwitz sent the investors fabricated emails and text messages using the identities of actual employees of HBO and Netflix.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Eight Unit Condominium Project In Development In Venice

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Project Would Replace A Three Duplex Building  By Dolores Quintana A new eight unit condominium project is in development on...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR