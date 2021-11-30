Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find out more in this video brought to you by Vistamar School.
Beautify Your Neighborhood
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
