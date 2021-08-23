Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
August 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
August 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...Read more
POPULAR
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...Read more