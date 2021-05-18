An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
May 14, 2021 Staff Report
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City
Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...
Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month
STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...
LA One Step Closer to Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program
A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
May 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you...
Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner
May 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Two Men Indicted for Accused Hate Crime Attack at Beverly Hills Restaurant
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
Suspects are accused of allegedly attacking employees and saying racial slurs By Toi Creel Two men are facing charges after...
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election Between 5 Democrats and Socialist
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...
Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...
