May 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasey Penner Podley.

in Edify Tv
Related Posts
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 17, 2021

Read more
April 17, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR