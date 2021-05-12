Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasey Penner Podley.
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...Read more
POPULAR
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...Read more