Culver City Police Department’s Naloxone Program Saves Juvenile Overdose Victim

CCCPD provides update on critical program

By Chad Winthrop

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) says that since 2019 11 overdose victims have been treated with the department’s Naloxone program, including a recent minor who had overdosed on a fentanyl.

In August 2019, CCPD implemented a new program that allows officers to carry and use Narcan (Naloxone) while working Patrol. Narcan is a safe drug that is administered through a nasal spray and quickly reverses the effects of opiate narcotics (Heroin, OxyContin, Fentanyl, etc.) in the body, and can save the life of someone who is overdosing.

According to the CCPD, to date, officers have administered Narcan to 11 overdose victims.

“Most recently, Culver City Patrol Officers responded to a call at a local motel and found an unresponsive juvenile suffering from a Fentanyl overdose. The officers quickly administered Narcan to the victim and began CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital and survived,” CCPD said.

To learn more about CCPD’s Narcan program, visit the department website and review section 435.9 of their Policy Manual (www.culvercitypd.org). You can also find more information about Narcan on the California Department of Public Health website CDPH Home (www.cdph.ca.gov)