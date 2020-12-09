December 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa

Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a Massage studio is currently offering many soothing treatments in this edition of Westside Wellness.

in video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, video

Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Health + Fitness, Lifestyle, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

PIQUE Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit...
Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, video

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
News, video

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Dining, video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, video

Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR