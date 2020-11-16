A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the store would increase crime in the area. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
