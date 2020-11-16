November 17, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the store would increase crime in the area. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College

Real Estate, video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, video

Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Dining, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, video

Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

