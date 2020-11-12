South Bay Police Chase Ends in Mar Vista



Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Mar Vista

By Sam Catanzaro

After stealing a car in El Segundo, a suspect led police on a chase that ended in Mar Vista Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officials say that the incident was reported in El Segundo around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning when the victim reported a black Honda Accord stolen.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and chase the suspect north towards Venice.

The suspect surrendered and was apprehended a little before 7 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue, near Venice High School.

Fox 11 reported the suspect was a homeless individual. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department could not immediately be reached to confirm this.

No injuries were reported.