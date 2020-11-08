Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Culver City High School Student-Athletes Are Back in Action, Training in Pods
November 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City High School athletes are back in action! The California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) is proceeding with its proposed July...
Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday
April 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales
January 31, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family...
Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Wieleded ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun LAPD Says
January 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police release more information on fatal shooting following calls for more transparency By Sam Catanzaro Law enforcement officials have announced...
Contagious Measles Patients Pass Through LAX, May Have Exposed Others
December 19, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Three children with measles pass through Terminal 4 By Staff Writer Three children with measles passed through LAX earlier this...
Culver City Fire Department Helping Fight Blazes Across State
November 1, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
CCFD aids in combating Palisades, Tick and Kincade fires By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) has been...
City of LA to Deploy Mobile Showers Near Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Today
October 17, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
All-day operation Friday By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles will be deploying mobile showers starting at 9:00 a.m....
Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run
October 17, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...
E-Scooter Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Suspects in Culver City
September 19, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police recover iPad, purse, credit card By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) arrested two burglary...
Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Security Guard at Third Street Promenade
August 16, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Man who approached armored truck shot, taken into custody By Sam Catanzaro A security guard opened fire at a knife-wielding...
Banning Rooftop Ads on Cars?
March 29, 2019 Westside Today Staff
L.A. City Council considers idea. By Keldine Hull With the rise of digital rooftop advertisements on taxicabs and on-demand rideshare...
Suspect Still At-Large in Santa Monica Scooter Hit and Run
March 26, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
41-year-old Michael Ramljak identified as the victim. By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, March 22 the victim in a fatal hit and...
L.A. Marathon to Run Through Westside This Weekend
March 21, 2019 Westside Today Staff
By Chad Winthrop On Sunday, March 24, runners from all around the world will lace up their kicks and participate...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic
Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...Read more
POPULAR
Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic
Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...Read more