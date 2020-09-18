The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. Learn more about the project in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
September 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
Thieves Caught on Video Removing ATM From Culver City Restaurant
Culver City Police Department looking for at-large suspects By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two men caught on security...
Missing Man Last Seen in Culver City
Police looking for Boyd “Christian” Holmes By Sam Catanzaro A reward is being offered for information surrounding the whereabouts of...
Sur La Table Departing Westside
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as Last December, According to Study
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet
September 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes
September 14, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension By Staff Writer After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions
September 14, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold By Staff Writer A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
