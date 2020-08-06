Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader Mings. In the wake of a petition calling for the renaming of these products, hear what Westsiders have to say about this issue, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd: Westside Beat – July, 20, 2020
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd * How Schools...
Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case: Westside Beat – July, 16, 2020
July 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case * Los Angeles Headed for...
Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.
July 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
