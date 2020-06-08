National Guard Withdraws From Westside

Small number of troops to remain in area in case of emergency

By Sam Catanzaro

Local officials have announced that the National Guard has left the Westside, including troops stationed in Culver City and Santa Monica.

The National Guard was called into Los Angeles last week with civil unrest and protests underway over the police killing George Floyd. On Sunday, amid widespread looting in Santa Monica, the National Guard arrived on the Westside.

In Santa Monica troops were stationed throughout the Downtown area. In Culver City troops were called in to protect Westfield Culver City. In Venice personnel were posted along Abbot Kinney while in Pacific Palisades near Palisades Village shopping center.

According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a small number of troops are still stationed nearby until June 10 to provide emergency support if needed to the Los Angeles County area.