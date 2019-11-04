Culver City Firefighters Movember

By Keldine Hull

Culver City firefighters will be growing mustaches throughout November in honor of Movember, a month-long campaign created by the Movember Foundation to raise awareness about men’s health. According to a Culver City new release, “When it comes to their health, too many men don’t talk, don’t take action and die too young.”

The news release continued, “Participating Culver City Firefighters will start November 1st clean-shaven and grow only a mustache for 30 days to raise awareness and funds to help save and improve the lives of men and their families affected by prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health problems.”

The Movember Foundation is the only global charity dedicated to men’s health. The Movember movement began in 2003 and since then has funded over 1,250 men’s health projects as one of the top non- governmental organizations in the world.

To learn more about why Culver City’s finest are joining the cause, visit: https://us.movember.com/team/2285360