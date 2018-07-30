Westfield Century City Prepares for Kylie Cosmetics Fever

If you thought the KKW Beauty capsule at Westfield Century City was something to sing about, just wait. On August 1, Kylie Jenner is following in big sister Kim’s footsteps by setting up a Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop at Westfield.

So what kind of madness can we expect? If past Kylie pop-ups have anything to tell us, Westfield is going to be dealing with crowds, mayhem, and a liberal helping of madness. Oh yes, and new products that haven’t been released (or even teased) yet. So if you’re planning on stopping by Westfield Century City on Wednesday, make sure you budget out enough time to get in and out before the madness envelops you (along with the entire Westside.)