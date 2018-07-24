Brentwood Pop-Up Graduates to DTLA

Quick: What do A$AP Rocky, Eric Clapton, and John Mayer all have in common? Their appreciation for cult menswear brand Visvim, of course! The little shop that could initially opened in L.A. in Pop-Up form at the Brentwood Country Mart back in May, but since then it’s made major strides. Marketed as a menswear store with a conceptual twist and Japanese-infused style, Visvim just opened downtown in the Bradbury Building, where it takes up 3,000 square feet of space with installations, signature pieces, and graduated moccasins.

