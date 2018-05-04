SMC to Offer First-Ever Free “Media & Tech Summer Experience” for High School Students

Santa Monica College (SMC) will offer a first-ever “Media & Tech Summer Experience” exclusively for high school students at its new $115 million Center for Media and Design campus. Two tailored six-week summer courses beginning June 18 will offer ninth to 12th graders options of study in fields such as app programming, cloud-based computing, journalism, photography, and screenwriting. There are no enrollment fees for California resident high school students.

Applications for the summer program – which are due by April 23 for priority consideration – are currently being accepted at the Media and Tech Summer Experience website. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Center for Media and Design is a vibrant and creative environment designed to inspire student creativity and open their imaginations as they prepare for media and high-tech careers right in the heart of Los Angeles’s exciting entertainment and tech industry,” said Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, SMC Superintendent/President. “At Santa Monica College, we are particularly pleased to offer a unique summer experience to high school students that will attract innovative and aspiring young talent who want to get a head start on career training while at the same time earning high school and/or college credit – and have a lot of fun in the process!”

The Media & Tech Summer Experience classes will meet Monday to Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center for Media and Design, which is located at 1660 Stewart St. in Santa Monica. The campus is accessible by Metro and Big Blue Bus.

SMC will also hold “Career Connection Friday Experiences” during the summer program, to give high school students opportunities to meet local industry professionals and SMC career counselors, to explore and help clarify their education and career pathways. Participants in the Media & Tech Summer Experience will have access to CMD’s classrooms and computer labs equipped with the latest technology; tutoring services; broadcast booths and editing suites; and much more.

The $115 million campus, which was unveiled in December 2017, also hosts the KCRW Media Center. The Center for Media and Design is home to SMC’s nine media content development and design programs, including its award-winning Film Production program, California’s first baccalaureate program in Interaction Design, as well as those in Animation, Digital Media and Game Design, Journalism, Graphic Design, Interior Architectural Design, and more. For more head to: www.smccmd.org.

For more information on the summer program for high school students, please contact Kiersten Elliottat 310.434.4173, or Nancy Cardenas at 310.434.8621. Comprehensive information is available at www.smc.edu/AboutSMC/CMD/Pages/Media-Tech-Summer-Experience.aspx.