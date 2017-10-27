Alert Police Blotter 10/23/17-10/27/17

By Tim Broughton

Big Gulp Leads To Big Bail.

On Friday, October 17, at 6:00 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress at the 7-11 Store, located at 630 Wilshire Boulevard. The officers rushed to the scene and discovered that the suspect in this case had been involved in a fight with an employee of the store after the employee had caught the suspect stealing from the store. The suspect had since left the store so the officers went in search of this man and soon spotted him in the area of Seventh Street and Wilshire Boulevard. The officers detained the suspect while they investigated. The officers learned that this man had entered the store and filled a “Big Gulp” cup with coffee from the store before leaving the store without attempting to pay for the coffee. The employee of the store had confronted the suspect outside and as he was doing so the suspect placed the employee in a headlock and poked the employee’s eye with his fingers. The employee of the 7-11 identified the suspect and stated that he was desirous of a prosecution. The officers arrested the suspect, aged 45 and from Stanford in Florida and he was charged with robbery and battery. Bail was set at $100,000.

Mind The Gap.

On Saturday, October 18, at 9:26 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that a man was being detained by the security staff at The Gap clothing store, located at 1355 Third Street Promenade, due to a possible theft from the store. The officers went to the location and learned from the security staff that this man had entered the store and had immediately been recognized as a person suspected of thefts from

numerous branches of The Gap. The suspect had then selected a pair of sandals (valued at $25) from the display shelf and concealed them upon his person before attempting to walk away from the store. The security staff had apprehended this man and returned with him to the store before calling the police. This 34-year-old Rancho Dominguez man was arrested and taken to jail where he was later charged with theft as well as an outstanding warrant for a similar offense. Bail

was set at $35,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting Party Of Two.

On Sunday, October 19 at 11:10 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were called out to the 22—block of Ashland Avenue in order to investigate a report of a possible trespass. The officers were told that the reporting party had heard strange human type noises emanating from a vacant home in the area that was in the process of undergoing some remodeling. The officers arrived at the location and soon noticed that one of the doors of the home had been tampered with. The officers vociferously announced their presence and then cautiously entered the structure. The officers went to the upstairs area of the home and discovered two men lurking in a room. These men had no business being at the house so they were both arrested and taken off to jail. The suspects, one aged 22 and from Los Angeles, and the other aged 23, also from Los Angeles were charged with burglary with bail being set for each man in the sum of $50,000.

Sleeping Like A Log In.

On Monday, October 20 at 9:40 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a call for service regarding a man who was sleeping in the subterranean parking area of a building located in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The officers went to the location and discovered the suspect in a corner of the building asleep. The officers noticed that this man was in possession of a laptop computer so they awoke him and asked him to log in to the computer. The man was unable to log in and the officers discovered that the computer log in requirements were in the name of a third party, and that this third party had in fact reported the computer as having been stolen a few days prior. In addition, the officers discovered narcotics paraphernalia upon this suspect so they arrested this 32-year- old homeless man and he was later charged with possession of stolen property as well as possession of drugs paraphernalia. Bail was set at $20,000.