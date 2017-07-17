Founded in October of 2015, the Trans Chorus of LA has been empowering the transgender community through song for nearly two years. Attending their final rehearsal before a short summer break, Chella interviews Lindsey Deaton, the chorus’ Artistic Director to discuss the origin, history and the chorus’ repertoire of songs.
Chella with the Trans Chorus LA
