Chella with the Trans Chorus LA

Chella with the Trans Chorus LA

Founded in October of 2015, the Trans Chorus of LA has been empowering the transgender community through song for nearly two years. Attending their final rehearsal before a short summer break, Chella interviews Lindsey Deaton, the chorus’ Artistic Director to discuss the origin, history and the chorus’ repertoire of songs.

