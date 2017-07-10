The “V” Word, Unleashed

By Barbara Bishop

I met a very interesting physician, Dr. Sherry Ross, who practices at Saint John’s Health Center.

She’s a leading OB-Gyn, educator and advocate for women’s health. Those who know her well say she’s equal parts best girlfriend, confidant, and skilled practitioner with more than 25 years of experience.

She’s just written a book – titled She-ology – that contains a healthy dose of humor, and the help of many famous contributors.

In the book, Ross addresses embarrassing questions, cultural taboo, and just about anything concerning about the vagina (can I even write that word in public?) I’ll stick to the V-word for now.

In her book, “Dr. Sherry” answers commonly asked questions about best practices for “V” health. Believe it or not, she says women in their 30s think that using soap “down south” can cause a yeast infection, or that the “V” is self-cleaning. Or it’s just the opposite – some women think that a douche will do the job.

Dr. Sherry recommends using a gentle, non-fragrant soap on a daily basis. She also reports that scented soaps and cleansers, as well as douches, can upset pH balance, causing infection and skin irritation. (Oh well, no more lavender-scented soaps down there.)

Dr. Sherry also discusses “V” fashion and pubic hair styling trends. It used to be that porn stars and swimsuit models were the only ones coifing their Vs. Now, American women are trimming, waxing or using laser removal of pubic hair as part of their regular beauty regime, along with manis/pedis, brow/lip/leg waxing and eyelash tinting (as well as eyelash extensions, piercings, fillers, and botox as the more advanced regimes).

Dr. Sherry makes reference to a survey of 5,000 men who were asked what they found most attractive in pubic hair styles. 41 percent preferred the completely bare look, 38 percent preferred a trimmed and well-groomed look, 15 percent had no preference whatsoever, and 5 percent preferred an “all-natural bush.” Although, Ross reports, the all-natural bush, popular in the 1970s, is poised for a strong comeback.

Have you ever heard of Vajazzling? Me either.

It’s when you decorate your freshly Brazilian waxed pubic area with Swarovski jewels, or faux/plastic crystals for the more budget-minded. It’s the epitome of a glamour-puss. Ha ha.

Dr. Sherry covers many other (more serious?) topics in her book as well, such as the “V” and sex, sexual diseases, pregnancy, menopause, peri-menopause, as well as the “V’ through the ages – from tween, pregnancy and mama to divorced, bashful and adventurous.

Thanks Dr. Sherry, to you and your contributors (Reese Witherspoon, Brooke Shields, Christina Applegate, Jane Seymour, and many others) for an honest, humorous, educational book.

I can now say or write the word vagina without getting embarrassed – no “V” word for me!