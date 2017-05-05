uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » CLARE Foundation hosts Mock Teen Party for Parents

CLARE Foundation hosts Mock Teen Party for Parents

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

“In the Reality Party, parents see the extreme levels of drinking that take place, the realities around alcohol and sex, and how out of control things can get when kids are using substances,” says Katherine Kasmir, Executive Director of Straight Up Reality Improv, who will also direct student actors during the event.

 

CLARE Foundation hosts Mock Teen Party for Parents Reviewed by on . “In the Reality Party, parents see the extreme levels of drinking that take place, the realities around alcohol and sex, and how out of control things can get w “In the Reality Party, parents see the extreme levels of drinking that take place, the realities around alcohol and sex, and how out of control things can get w Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top