uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » ARTS AND LITERACY FESTIVAL @ Virginia Avenue Park

ARTS AND LITERACY FESTIVAL @ Virginia Avenue Park

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Readers of all ages gathered in Virginia Avenue Park for the third annual Arts & Literacy Festival. The event included multiple booths, with activities such as flower crown making and Dr. Seuss-inspire art. Contributor of the festival include the Pico Branch Library and The Santa Monica Wellbeing Project.

Music Credits:
Song: Simon More – Tropical Love (Vlog No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Video Link: https://youtu.be/98wF9V1Y_ZQ

ARTS AND LITERACY FESTIVAL @ Virginia Avenue Park Reviewed by on . Readers of all ages gathered in Virginia Avenue Park for the third annual Arts & Literacy Festival. The event included multiple booths, with activities such Readers of all ages gathered in Virginia Avenue Park for the third annual Arts & Literacy Festival. The event included multiple booths, with activities such Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top