ARTS AND LITERACY FESTIVAL @ Virginia Avenue Park

Readers of all ages gathered in Virginia Avenue Park for the third annual Arts & Literacy Festival. The event included multiple booths, with activities such as flower crown making and Dr. Seuss-inspire art. Contributor of the festival include the Pico Branch Library and The Santa Monica Wellbeing Project.

Music Credits:

Song: Simon More – Tropical Love (Vlog No Copyright Music)

Music provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/98wF9V1Y_ZQ