Radtke talks about Graphic Memoir “Imagine Wanting Only This” @ SKYLIGHT BOOKS in Los Feliz

Skylight Books in Los Feliz hosted an author panel featuring Lubby Flores, Jordan Crane, and Kristen Radtke. The evening included readings from Radtke’s graphic memoir, “Imagine Wanting Only This.” Guests were invited to read along.

Music Credits:
Tonez&Re-C – Kyoto by @TONEZPRO (OFFICIAL) https://soundcloud.com/tonez-pro
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vq4okoteFEc
