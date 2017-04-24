Growth Capital Conference April 27

Growth Capital Conference hosts its quarterly meeting at which investors and entrepreneurs connect this Thursday, April 27 at the Olympic Connection.

The meeting starts, with breakfast, at 7 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Here are the deals that will be presented:

1) A revolutionary medical device whose applications include

saving limbs from likely amputation.

2) A firm’s engineering devices cut labor costs & increase profits.

3) A unique beverage producer with international distribution now entering

US market.

4) A high tech system that generates customers for entertainment and other

venues.

5) A cell-based medical application that includes wound care and skin

regeneration.

A panel of capital sources will listen to the presentations. The judges, who represent over 400 investors, include:

•Alan Spatz, Managing Member, TroyGould PC, law firm advises

on public & private financing, from early stage to IPO and M&A.

•Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group

HIG invests $50K to several million $ in startups and real estate.

•Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities,

Investment Banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

•Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels

Largest Angel Network in US, with 300 Members

TCA has invested over $154 million in over 275 companies.

•Riley McCluskey, Upfront Ventures, largest Venture Capital firm

In Southern California. Often leads Seed Stage Round.

•Matthew McCullough, Co-Chairman,

Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California

HBS Angels have numerous chapters in USA, Europe, China & India.

•Stan Tomsic Pasadena Angels, with 100 Members

Pasadena Angels has invested $65 million in 175 companies.

David Newman and Dr. Kathleen Vinson organize the quarterly events. For more information about Growth Capital, or to purchase tickets for the event, go to: gcc2000.org.