Growth Capital Conference April 27

Growth Capital Conference hosts its quarterly meeting at which investors and entrepreneurs connect this Thursday, April 27 at the Olympic Connection.

DavidandDonahue

David Newman, chair of Growth Capital Conference, confers with Michael Donahue of Columbia Capital Securities.  Donahue is one of the panel judges.

The meeting starts, with breakfast, at 7 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Here are the deals that will be presented:

1) A revolutionary medical device whose applications include
saving limbs from likely amputation.

2) A firm’s engineering devices cut labor costs & increase profits.

Crowd

Members of the audience listen to a presentation.

3) A unique beverage producer with international distribution now entering
US market.

4) A high tech system that generates customers for entertainment and other
venues.

5) A cell-based medical application that includes wound care and skin
regeneration.

CM and DK

Cynthia McNeil and Don Kasle at a recent Tech Coast Angel “Fast Pitch” event in Orange County. Don Kasle will be one of the judges at the upcoming Growth Capital Conference.  GCC works closely with Tech Coast Angels and other investor groups.

A panel of capital sources will listen to the presentations.  The judges, who represent over 400 investors, include:

•Alan Spatz, Managing Member, TroyGould PC, law firm advises
on public & private financing, from early stage to IPO and M&A.

•Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group
HIG invests $50K to several million $ in startups and real estate.

•Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities,
Investment Banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

•Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels
Largest Angel Network in US, with 300 Members
TCA has invested over $154 million in over 275 companies.

•Riley McCluskey, Upfront Ventures, largest Venture Capital firm
In Southern California. Often leads Seed Stage Round.

•Matthew McCullough, Co-Chairman,
Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California
HBS Angels have numerous chapters in USA, Europe, China & India.

•Stan Tomsic Pasadena Angels, with 100 Members
Pasadena Angels has invested $65 million in 175 companies.

David Newman and Dr. Kathleen Vinson organize the quarterly events. For more information about Growth Capital, or to purchase tickets for the event, go to: gcc2000.org.

