“Super Saturday” in Santa Monica | HEAL THE BAY REACHES RECORD BREAKING ATTENDANCE

Earth Day in Santa Monica reaches critical mass at Heal The Bay’s Super Saturday, with a record-breaking attendance of more that 2000 volunteers. According to Nancy Shrodes, the Education & Outreach Manager of Heal the Bay, this was the first time that registration had to close. The clean-up took place just north of the Santa Monica Pier. #EarthDay | | #EarthMonth

Music Credits:

Myspace by kimengumi https://soundcloud.com/kimengumi

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…

Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/6eAZ-HAEdOs