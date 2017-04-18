uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » “Super Saturday” in Santa Monica | HEAL THE BAY REACHES RECORD BREAKING ATTENDANCE

“Super Saturday” in Santa Monica | HEAL THE BAY REACHES RECORD BREAKING ATTENDANCE

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Earth Day in Santa Monica reaches critical mass at Heal The Bay’s Super Saturday, with a record-breaking attendance of more that 2000 volunteers. According to Nancy Shrodes, the Education & Outreach Manager of Heal the Bay, this was the first time that registration had to close. The clean-up took place just north of the Santa Monica Pier. #EarthDay | | #EarthMonth

Music Credits:
Myspace by kimengumi https://soundcloud.com/kimengumi
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/6eAZ-HAEdOs

“Super Saturday” in Santa Monica | HEAL THE BAY REACHES RECORD BREAKING ATTENDANCE Reviewed by on . Earth Day in Santa Monica reaches critical mass at Heal The Bay's Super Saturday, with a record-breaking attendance of more that 2000 volunteers. According to N Earth Day in Santa Monica reaches critical mass at Heal The Bay's Super Saturday, with a record-breaking attendance of more that 2000 volunteers. According to N Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top