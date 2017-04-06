The Santa Monica Democratic Club as well as the Stonewall Democratic club hosted a rally outside city hall in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. People gathered in solidarity to speak about issues affecting the transgender community, attendees included Justine Gonzalez (LA City Commissioner), Gleam Davis (Santa Monica City Council) , and Dr. Sian Roy (Health Policy Expert). | #TransgenderVisibility
Rally for Trans Resistance in Santa Monica | International Transgender Day of Visibility
