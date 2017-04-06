uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » Rally for Trans Resistance in Santa Monica | International Transgender Day of Visibility

Rally for Trans Resistance in Santa Monica | International Transgender Day of Visibility

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Santa Monica Democratic Club as well as the Stonewall Democratic club hosted a rally outside city hall in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. People gathered in solidarity to speak about issues affecting the transgender community, attendees included Justine Gonzalez (LA City Commissioner), Gleam Davis (Santa Monica City Council) , and Dr. Sian Roy (Health Policy Expert). | #TransgenderVisibility

Rally for Trans Resistance in Santa Monica | International Transgender Day of Visibility Reviewed by on . The Santa Monica Democratic Club as well as the Stonewall Democratic club hosted a rally outside city hall in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibili The Santa Monica Democratic Club as well as the Stonewall Democratic club hosted a rally outside city hall in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibili Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top