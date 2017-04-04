Turning the Munger Property into a Cultural Center?

Resident Frank Muchnik responds to Jeff Hall’s call for ideas for the Barry Building.

Many years ago in the 1980s, I was involved in developing a cultural center in San Diego but it did not go through. The developer, who was my client at that time, could not get the proper funds. I was part of the design and “brain” team and was CEO of the group.

Now, as resident of Brentwood for three years, I think our neighborhood could use a nice Cultural and Performing Arts Center, where our children and grandchildren could use the facilities for many functions.

I envision a center with different venues, arts and crafts classes, perhaps a small stage, movie theater, galleries and an art café.