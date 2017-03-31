uclahealth.org
SMMUSD Split | Reorganization Community Meeting

Members of Santa Monica and Malibu gather for a community meeting to discuss the future of The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District. The potential split of the district raises questions about finances from parents and board members. SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati was present to address concerns.

