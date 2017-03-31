Jacki Karsh dives into a conversation with Miguel of the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company to talk about Salmon, Halibut, Cod and other fish. From nutrition to storage, Jacki and Miguel share insider tips about seafood. Find the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company at your local Farmer’s Market
Market Report: Santa Barbara Seafood Company
