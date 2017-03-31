uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » Market Report: Santa Barbara Seafood Company

Market Report: Santa Barbara Seafood Company

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Jacki Karsh dives into a conversation with Miguel of the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company to talk about Salmon, Halibut, Cod and other fish. From nutrition to storage, Jacki and Miguel share insider tips about seafood. Find the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company at your local Farmer’s Market

http://yovenice.com | #YoVenice | #MarketReport

Market Report: Santa Barbara Seafood Company Reviewed by on . Jacki Karsh dives into a conversation with Miguel of the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company to talk about Salmon, Halibut, Cod and other fish. From nutrition Jacki Karsh dives into a conversation with Miguel of the Santa Barbara Channel Seafood Company to talk about Salmon, Halibut, Cod and other fish. From nutrition Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top