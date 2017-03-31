CicLAvia – Culver City Meets Venice

On March 26, Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice hosted the country’s largest open streets event, CicLAvia. Mayors Jim Clarke and Eric Garcetti spoke at opening reception. Follow along as host Chella (Westside Today) talks about the event that is now in its 6th year. The event closes a 6 mile route to automobiles and opens it to bicyclists, pedestrians, and skateboarders.

http://westsidetoday.com | #CicLAvia